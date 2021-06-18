The city of São Paulo announced this Friday (June 18, 2021) a new vaccination schedule against covid-19. According to the new dates, the city plans for all people aged 18 and over to be vaccinated by September 13th. The information is from GloboNews.

If the calendar is met, the capital will end the vaccination 2 days before the deadline announced by the state government, which is until September 15th. The dates take into account the application of only the 1st dose of one of the vaccines against covid-19.

Read the Covid-19 immunization calendar in São Paulo:

50 and 51 years old: Saturday (June 19)

Recap 50 to 59 years old: Monday (June 21) and Tuesday (June 22)

48 and 49 years old: June 23

46 and 47 years old: June 24

45 years old: 25.jun

Recap 45 and 49 years: June 26

44 years old: June 28

43 years old: June 29

42 years old: June 30

Repechage 42 to 44 years: 3.jul

41 years old: July 5th

40 years old: July 8th

39 years old: July 15

Recap 39 and 44 years: July 17

38 years old: July 19

37 years old: July 22

Recap 37 to 39 years: July 24

36 years old: 26.jul

35 years old: July 28

34 years old: 30.jul

Recap 34 to 37 years: 31.jul

33 years old: 2. Aug

32 years old: 4th of August

Recap 32 to 34 years: 7th Aug

31 years old: Aug.

30 years: Aug 12

Recap 30 to 33 years: Aug 14.

29 years old: 16.Aug

29 years old: 19.Aug

Recap 28 to 30 years: 21.Aug

27 years old: 23.Aug

26 years old: 25.Aug

Recap 26 to 28 years old: Aug 28

25 years old: 30.Aug

23 and 24 years old: Sept 1st

Recap 23 to 26 years old: 4.set

21 and 22 years old: Sept 6.

20 years: September 9th

Recap 23 to 26 years: Sept 11.

18 and 19 years old: Sept 13

Another 2.2 million doses of CoronaVac

The Butantan Institute delivered another 2.2 million doses of CoronaVac to the Ministry of Health this Friday morning (June 18, 2021). It was the 3rd batch this week, totaling 4.2 million doses delivered since Monday (14.jun).

The institute has a contract with the federal government for 100 million doses. With this Monday’s batch, 52.2 million were delivered.

In February this year, the Ministry of Health asked for another 30 million doses of CoronaVac, which would be delivered by December. According to the Butantan press office, the agreement is still being negotiated but has not yet been closed.

the governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB), as usual, was present at delivery. “By September 30, we will be delivering 100 million doses of CoronaVac’s Butantan vaccine to the national immunization program,” he stated.

CoronaVac is given in two doses. In other words: under the current contract, the vaccine can immunize up to 50 million people, which corresponds to about 23.4% of the Brazilian population. If the government acquires more than 30 million doses, the percentage would go to 30.5%.

