Calculation is made to inform discussions with the State government about the privatization of the basic sanitation company

The city of São Paulo estimates that it owes around R$2.5 billion in court orders to Sabesp (Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo). The amount makes the state company the largest creditor in the capital of São Paulo. The information is from Folha de S.Paulo.

According to the newspaper, the debt calculation was made so that the State and municipality could resolve outstanding issues between both parties and the company’s privatization process could move forward. The mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and the governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) discuss the conditions for payment of court orders and how the amount can affect privatization.

Tarcísio sent the bill privatization of Sabesp to Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) on October 17th. The state government seeks approval of the proposal before the end of the year.

The governor said, at the time, that the State will continue to have the highest percentage of shares in the Sabesp even after its privatization.

“We are not talking about a total exit, a total sale, we are talking about a dilution, a ‘follow-on’ operation where we remain one of the main shareholders”, he told journalists. According to the text of the project, the Government of São Paulo will have a “golden share”priority portion that allows the veto of changes to the company’s name, headquarters, corporate purpose and the limit of voting rights by shareholders.

Regarding the vote, the governor said he was “optimistic“, why “is building everything within the legislation”. For him, possible judicializations will “lack legal support” It is “should not prosper”.

