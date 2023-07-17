Brazil Agencyi

7/16/2023

The city of São Paulo registers sunny weather and a feeling of cold this Sunday (16), with an average temperature of 18.5 Celsius (ºC) and a maximum forecast of 23ºC, according to the City Hall’s Emergency Management Center (CGE). The morning had a cloudy sky, light wind and average thermometers around 9°C. At the CGE meteorological station between the south of Capela do Socorro and Parelheiros, the lowest absolute value was 5°C. In the central region of the capital, thermometers marked 11.8°C. The city has maintained a state of alert for low temperatures since 8 am on Thursday (13).

According to the CGE, in the coming days, the minimum temperatures will rise a little more in the early morning and the maximum decrease in the afternoon, generating a feeling of cold. “This is due to the action of areas of instability, associated with the passage of a cold front with weak rainy activity along the coast of São Paulo from Tuesday night (18)”, says the CGE.

On Monday (17), the forecast is that the temperature will reach 13°C at dawn and, during the day, reach a maximum of 23°C, with minimum percentages of air humidity between 45% and 95%. During the day the sun will stay between clouds with increased cloudiness from the end of the afternoon, but still no significant rain expected.

The morning of Tuesday (18) should be cloudy and the average temperature is 14°C. During the day, temperatures do not rise due to the variation in cloudiness, with the maximum not exceeding 20°C and the minimum percentages of air humidity at 50%. From the end of the afternoon, there may be rapid rains due to the approach of areas of instability and in the ocean.























