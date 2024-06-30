Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 14:53

Brazil recorded its lowest temperature of the year this Sunday, the 30th, at -7.2°C in Urupema (SC), according to the meteorological company Climatempo. The monitoring station of Epagri/Ciram, a state agency that monitors weather conditions, recorded this temperature at around 6 am.

Other cities in Santa Catarina also had negative temperatures, such as São Joaquim (-5.6º), Urubici (-5.3º) and Fraiburgo (-3º). At Morro das Antenas, the highest point in the Santa Catarina region, the thermal sensation was -20 degrees.

The cold was so intense that it froze parts of waterfalls and lakes. Frost covered the surfaces of houses and vehicles.

The drop in temperatures was expected after the arrival of a cold front in the Center-South of the country. The phenomenon affected other states in the South region.

In São José dos Ausentes (RS), the reservoir located in a guesthouse in the tourist city froze when street thermometers marked -6ºC early this Sunday morning. It was possible to write on the layer of ice that formed on the surface of the vehicles.

Sunday dawned with negative temperatures and frost also in Paraná. The municipality of General Carneiro, in the central region of the State, recorded -3.5°C. Other cities also had low temperatures, such as Francisco Beltrão (0.7ºC) and Pato Branco (0.5ºC). In the capitals, the minimum for this Sunday is 9ºC in Florianópolis, 2ºC in Curitiba and 4ºC in Porto Alegre, according to Inmet.

The first cold front of winter in the country breaks a sequence of hot days that has been in place since May 5, mainly in the central region of Brazil.

How long will the cold last in São Paulo?

The capital of São Paulo is also facing the first cold wave of the winter of 2024. The Municipal Civil Defense has already declared a state of alert throughout the city, since 10:30 am on Friday, the 28th.

Temperatures are expected to remain low until Tuesday, July 2. According to the forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), in the capital of São Paulo, temperatures are expected to register a minimum of 10ºC and a maximum of 14ºC on Monday.

From Tuesday the 2nd, the cold front advances towards the ocean and temperatures warm up again. This year’s winter will be one of above average temperatures and little rain.

See the forecast for the next few days in the city of SP by Meteoblue:

– Friday, 28: between 14°C and 26°C;

– Saturday, 29th: between 15°C and 24°C;

– Sunday, 30th: between 10°C and 15°C;

– Monday, 1st: between 10°C and 13°C;

– Tuesday, 2: between 9°C and 19°C.