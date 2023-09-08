Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 12:15

Small Muçum, in the Taquari River valley, was one of the cities most affected by the cyclone that hit Rio Grande do Sul, which is suffering the greatest climate tragedy in its history. “The situation is chaotic, difficult to organize. It is a war scenario and we are dealing with it that way, trying to organize the chaos and rebuild the city”, said Mayor Mateus Trojan (MDB).

The municipality recorded 15 deaths and there is still a list of almost 20 missing.

The mayor said he hoped not all of those missing had lost their lives. “We have information that some people listed on the list may be alive, so we handle this disclosure with great caution,” said the mayor in an interview with Radio Eldoradofrom the State Group.

On Thursday the 7th, the Estadão saw in the city, with less than 5 thousand inhabitants, the streets taken by mud, trucks and backhoes.

80% of Muçum’s territory was flooded and residents had to carry neighbors on their laps and take shelter on roofs to escape the force of the waters.

“Many families lost everything they had and had the aggravating factor of losing family members. At the hospital in Muçum we also received people who came from Roca Sales (neighboring town), as the hospital was destroyed there,” said Trojan.

In total, Rio Grande do Sul recorded 41 deaths and new storms are forecast, which leaves the entire state on alert.

Early this Friday, the 8th, it rained again in the region and the city went on alert, but the rescue services did not stop, according to the mayor. “There is still a risk of a new flood. The land is soaked and the river’s bed is well above normal. But the teams are scheduled to continue the search, taking care that the tragedy does not generate another tragedy.”

This Thursday, according to him, Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) visited the city and promised help. “At the moment, humanitarian aid is coming from various parts through donations. We have Brazil within Muçum, the Army, the Navy, Civil Defense from different spheres, Military Police battalions and the Fire Department. It is a war framework for the response to a war scenario,” he said.

In addition to human and financial resources, the mayor said that it will be necessary to support the companies affected so that they resume their work and do not fire people, which would trigger, in the medium and long term, another social problem.

According to him, industry is the base of the local economy. The biggest one, a leather tannery, was completely hit and has almost 500 employees, part of them coming from the towns of Roca Sales and Encantado, which were also hit. The National Confederation of Municipalities estimates damage in excess of R$ 85 million in the affected areas.

Trojan hopes the wave of solidarity that is helping the city to recover will continue for longer. “There are dozens of houses completely taken away, which generates this need for this return from the state and federal government to rebuild the city. But we also have more than two thousand volunteer people, who came from outside, to help with the recovery of the city.”

On Saturday, the 9th, the victims of Muçum will receive tributes in a collective wake.