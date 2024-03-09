Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/09/2024 – 19:00

The city of Rio de Janeiro reached a total of 56,928 cases of dengue in data updated this Saturday (9). The number represents an increase of more than 2 thousand cases in 24 hours. This Friday (8), cases totaled 54,906. According to the Dengue Panel, from the Municipal Health Department (SMS), in 2023, 22,739 cases were recorded, and in the previous year, 4,675.

The neighborhood with the highest number of records is Campo Grande, in the west zone, with 11,558; followed by the Penha, Ramos and Ilha do Governador region, which total 6,568; and Madureira and Irajá, with 6,501. All of these in the north zone.

On Thursday (7), Secretary Daniel Soranz confirmed two more deaths in the capital caused by the disease. There were two women, one aged 71 and the other aged 24, bringing the total number of deaths from dengue fever in the capital to four.

Still according to the SMS Panel, so far, the year with the highest number of cases was 2012, when it reached 130,310.

Mosquito indoors

According to the secretary, heat and rain create an environment conducive to mosquito proliferation. “Out of every three people who have dengue fever in the city of Rio de Janeiro, in two of them we can identify the focus within the patient's own home”, he observed this Saturday (9) during a visit to a service center in Rio's city hall.

Soranz highlighted that the population must adopt some precautions to prevent the spread of the transmitting mosquito. “The months with the highest incidence are April and May, so we have a tendency for the number of dengue cases to increase in the city of Rio. Therefore, we reinforce the warning to all Rio de Janeiro residents to commit to eliminating the source of dengue. mosquito Aedes aegypti. In commerce, all governments, very important in homes, ten minutes a week to eliminate the mosquito outbreak”, he informed Brazil Agency.

Soranz recalled the symptoms of the disease: fever and body pain, pain behind the eyes, abdominal pain, mucosal bleeding. If a person presents any of these symptoms, they should seek out a health unit to identify whether they have dengue fever and begin treatment with adequate hydration.

Shanty towns

The Dengue in Favelas Panel, published on the Voz das Comunidades website, reports, based on data updated this Friday (8) by the city hall, the occurrence of 4,174 cases in communities in Rio de Janeiro, with one death in the Conjunto de Favelas da Maré, in the north. The Alemão Favela Complex had the largest number (2,032), followed by Rocinha (690), Maré (327), Gardênia Azul (250), Acari (237), Manguinhos (159), Cidade de Deus (151), Mangueira (130), Vidigal (86), Vila Kennedy (68) and Jacarezinho (44).

Data from the State Department of Health, updated on Friday (8), the territory of Rio de Janeiro had 107,833 probable cases with 3,136 hospitalizations and 26 deaths from the disease. The capital is the one with the highest number of cases, followed by Volta Redonda (5,406) and Resende (4,086), the two municipalities in the south of Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 1,342,086 probable cases of the disease in the country, with 363 confirmed deaths and 763 under investigation. The states with the highest number of cases are Minas Gerais, with 464,223; São Paulo, 238,993; Paraná, 128,247; and Federal District, 122,348.