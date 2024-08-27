Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2024 – 22:29

The city of Rio de Janeiro recorded its coldest day of the year on Monday (26). Thermometers marked 18.7ºC at the Restinga da Marambaia station, a beach region in the west zone of Rio, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

The Alerta Rio System, from the city hall, recorded 19.2ºC at 3:05 pm, at Santa Cruz station, also in the west zone.

According to Alerta Rio, the weather in the city was influenced by humid winds from the ocean, leaving the day with predominantly overcast skies and light to moderate rain in the early morning and isolated rain during the morning. The winds were light to moderate and temperatures dropped, with a minimum recorded of 11.8°C at 4 am, at the Alto da Boa Vista station.

For this Tuesday (27), Alerta Rio predicts cloudy to partly cloudy skies, without rain, with temperatures rising. The minimum expected for the early morning is 11ºC and the maximum is 23ºC.

On Wednesday (28), the sky will be partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature reaching 27ºC.

For Thursday (29) and Friday (30), there is no forecast of rain and the sky will be clear to partly cloudy. On both days, the maximum temperature should reach 29ºC.