The city of Rio de Janeiro announced this Friday (June 18, 2021) that it intends to vaccinate its entire population aged 18 or over by August 31st. The calendar was advanced by 1 month and 21 days. The previous deadline was October 21st.

The date considers the application of the 1st dose of one of the vaccines against covid-19.

“We will finish the vaccination of all Cariocas over 18 years of age 1 month and 21 days ahead of schedule, on August 31”, said the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Pais (PSD).

Paes also said that the new dates are possible because immunization deliveries by the Ministry of Health have become more regular. Minister Marcelo Queiroga was present at the city hall press conference.

“The virus has no ideology, the vaccine has no ideology. We need this joint effort“, said the mayor.

In addition to the new dates, Paes stated that the vaccination of teenagers will take place in September in the city. Pfizer’s immunizer has already been approved for use in teenagers 12 and older.

QUEEN OF THE VACCINE

The mayor of Rio commented on the vaccine race between the governors and mayors of Brazil. By announcing the calendar, he commemorated the competition between the rulers.

“With this announcement, we surpassed several cities and states that said they would do it before Rio de Janeiro. So, may the fight continue“, said Paes.

In your profile on Twitter, the mayor of Rio celebrated the fact that the city’s calendar predicts vaccination earlier than announced by the governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB), which is until September 15th. “We pass the Doria! I told you not to challenge me!“, wrote.

Upon learning of the news, this Friday morning (June 18), Doria stated that the schedule for São Paulo can still be moved forward. “Eduardo Paes, wait for me!“, he said and celebrated the race for the vaccine.

The city of São Paulo has already advanced the calendar, also on this Friday. The capital of São Paulo must vaccinate all adults by September 13, according to the new plan.

