City of Motors, grouping formed in 2008 with the aegis of Anci National Association of Municipalities of Italy, which unites 35 municipalities which have a motoring vocation in their territories, are now represented in the General States of the Italian Heritage, where it is also present ASI Automotoclub Storico Italiano.

City of Motors Association, what does it do

The Association City of Motors, established in 2008, brings together under the auspices of the Anci 35 Italian Municipalities, belonging to 14 different regions and which represent a population of about 2 million inhabitants, who have one in their territories motoring vocation, at the level of production (automotive, motorcycles and scooters, aerospace, shipbuilding), sporty (circuits and historical re-enactments) or cultural (museums, collections, archives).

City of Motors within the General States of the Italian Heritage is chaired by Luigi Zironi mayor of the Municipality of Maranello while Giovanni Gargano, mayor of the Municipality of Castelfranco Emilia, was delegated for relations and relations with the Council.

City of Motors, what they are

The Cities of Motors are Arese, Ascoli Piceno, Atessa, Castel d’Ario, Castelfranco Emilia, Cento, Mandello del Lario Maranello, Modena, Monza, Nicolosi, Noale, Ospedaletti, Pratola Serra, Paglieta, Pontedera, Pratola Serra Samarate, San Martino in Rio, Sant ‘ Agata Bolognese, Scarperia, Termoli, Turin, Varano de ‘Melegari, Varano de Melegari, Varese, Verrone, Volandia.

Historic cars in the General States of the Italian Heritage

The General States of the Italian Heritage represent one permanent consultation and plenary made up of representatives (150 seats already allocated) of the most authoritative and important organizations, private and public, operating in the heritage sector.

The States General of the Italian Heritage consider historical motorsport an identity asset of the Italian heritage and have established it internally the Historic Motoring Commission of which he is president Alberto Dark, president of Asi Automotoclub Storico Italiano, and vice president the Hon. Giovanni Battista Tombolato president of the Parliamentary Intergroup of Historic Vehicles.

