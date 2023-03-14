“M City” was a controversial Peruvian film that premiered in the 2000s and shocked public opinion at that time, since its content, in addition to being a social criticism of Lima society, had erotic scenes. Gianella Neira She was a protagonist of those moments. She participated when she was beginning her career as an actress.

Next, we will tell you what his role was and what were the other actors who were part of the Peruvian film directed by the late director Felipe Degregori.

What was the role of Gianella Neyra in “City of M” and what erotic scene did she star in?

“Ciudad de M” is an adaptation of the novel “At the end of the street”, by the writer Óscar Malca, and portrays what the reality of young people from Lima was like at the beginning of the 90s, regarding unemployment, crime and drugs.

The protagonist is a young man nicknamed ‘M’ (Santiago Magill), who is low-income and throughout the film looks for work, but without any success, since he does not have higher education. His girlfriend, Sandra (Gianella Neyra), also rebukes him for not finding a job. This is the main problem of their relationship.

Santiago Magill and Gianella Neyra. Photo: M City/Film

The erotic scenes that Neyra performs are with Magill, her partner in the fictional film.

What other actors participated in “City of M”?

The cast of “Ciudad de M”, in addition to Santiago Magill and Gianella Neyra, is made up of Christian Meier (Pacho), Pelo Madueño (Coyote), Vanessa Robbiano (Silvana) and Melania Urbina (Karina).