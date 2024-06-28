Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

When the AfD calls for a party conference, thousands of counter-demonstrators travel with them. In Essen, thousands of police officers ensure that everything goes smoothly on Saturday (June 29).

Update from June 28, 2:45 p.m.: In the run-up to the AfD federal party conference in Essen, the city administration is taking rigorous action. The authorities have had dozens of vehicles towed away since Thursday (27 June), a city spokeswoman said when asked by calf confirmed. From June 27th to 30th, special no-parking zones will apply in the vicinity of the trade fair and in Rüttenscheid. Anyone who parked there after 6 p.m. on Thursday evening will now have to live with the consequences. On Thursday evening alone, there were almost 45, about half of them in the Park & ​​Ride area at Grugabad.

AfD party conference causes state of emergency in Essen – “largest police operation ever”

First report from June 28, 2:03 p.m.: Essen – On Saturday, a state of emergency prevails in Essen. The reason for this is not a high-ranking state visit or the hosting of the final of the European Football Championship – but the AfD federal party conference on June 29th in the Grugahalle. It is expected that 600 politicians from the right-wing populist party will be met by up to 100,000 counter-demonstrators from all over Germany. Detlef Köbbel, head of police operations, speaks in advance of the largest operation of this kind that “has ever taken place in Essen”.

Essen police expect disruptive actions at AfD party conference

The Essen police expect riots in light of AfD federal party conferenceThere is no other explanation for the turnout for Saturday: Several thousand forces from North Rhine-Westphalia and the entire country are deployed. Around 30 counter-demonstrations were registered by Wednesday (June 30) alone. Köbbel said that it was assumed that the majority would be peaceful. But “we are not so naive as to believe that there will be no disruptions.”

The AfD federal party conference will create a state of emergency in Essen on Saturday (29 June). © Steinsiek.ch/Imago & Bernd Elmenthaler/Imago

“We also know that there were specific training sessions to prepare for the prevention of the party conference,” explains the head of operations. He expects that several hundred violent troublemakers from all over Germany will travel to Essen. The police want to prevent activists from preventing the AfD delegates from arriving or from entering the restricted area around the Grugahalle. In an emergency, they will intervene “robustly” and “consistently nip crimes in the bud.”

AfD party conference causes traffic restrictions in Essen

With the European Football Championship in mind, Köbbel is expecting an “extreme burden” on his police forces. But the party conference of Weidel, Höcke and Co. will also have a direct impact on the people of Essen. No-parking signs in Rüttenscheid are already pointing to what is to come. The popular district – and especially the area around the Grugahalle – will be difficult to reach from June 28 to 30. Grugabad and Grugapark will also be closed over the weekend.

The AfD federal party conference also shakes up the Ruhrbahn timetable The transport company announced that bus and train passengers must expect delays and cancellations in scheduled services. Among other things, Essen Central Station will not be served by buses on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Many other stops will also be cancelled over the entire weekend. The A52 Essen-Rüttenscheid junction will be closed.

Police appeal to demonstrators: “Distance yourselves from disruptive actions”

Despite the feared disruptions, the police are hoping for a peaceful protest. “We appeal to all citizens who want to peacefully express their protest to clearly distance themselves from such actions,” said a statement on Friday (June 28). The police have the task of ensuring that the party conference runs smoothly. Police President Andreas Stüve said: “We will protect every gathering – regardless of whether we like the opinion or not.”