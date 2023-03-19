Thinking about health and the climate, urban planners suggest that residents should be able to carry out their daily activities in 15 minutes, on foot or by bicycle. From Paris to Shanghai, there are already similar approaches. Cities are growing rapidly all over the world, and with them, the problems associated with poor planning, such as inequality and social exclusion, congested transport network, pollution and damage to health and the environment environment.

According to the United Nations, by 2050 two-thirds of the approximately 10 billion humans on Earth will live in urban areas. Fifteen years ago, the proportion of people living in cities and in the countryside was still the same.

One idea of ​​how this future could become more sustainable, livable and healthy is the “15 minutes city”.

Shopping, green areas and work reachable in 15 minutes

The basic idea of ​​this model is that residents can walk or cycle to shopping, leisure and work places in about 15 minutes, bringing more quality of life.

Nowadays, many in big cities can only dream about this: constant traffic jams on the way to work and often bad connections in public transport cost a lot of time and nerves around the world.

Whether it’s the way to work, shops, schools, doctors’ offices, sports areas, parks, restaurants or cultural institutions, it’s about “access for everyone, anytime”, writes Carlos Moreno of the Sorbonne University of Paris , who first formulated the idea in 2016.

It is a concept that puts inhabitants and their needs at the forefront of urban planning, a kind of “human-centered design”.

To design more livable and sustainable cities, urban planners need to rethink: green spaces, sports areas, cinemas or shops should be built where people live, not the other way around, says Benjamin Büttner, mobility expert at the Technical University of Munich.

According to him, not everything needs to be demolished and rebuilt, but the existing public space should simply be redesigned.

On the other hand, the city of 15 minutes is also associated with a well-defined concept of mobility: above all, less cars and more space for cyclists and pedestrians, safe routes for children, the disabled or the elderly, as well as meeting spaces , conviviality and exchange.

“Cars are a problem, at least in urban centers. They simply take up too much space. Above all, they can disrupt active mobility,” Büttner points out.

From Paris to Shanghai: more and more cities are reshaping themselves

Currently, 16 cities around the world are already implementing the idea or similar concepts, or are planning to do so. Approaches vary, some want to implement 20 minute concepts; others ten minutes. Some focus first on individual neighborhoods; elsewhere, the entire city is being replanned.

The French capital, Paris, is one of the pioneers. After Carlos Moreno popularized the idea in 2016, Mayor Anne Hidalgo included the 15-minute city concept in her re-election campaign and began implementing it.

At the heart of the project for Paris are the schools as “capitals”, that is, the centers of the respective districts. To this end, some school yards are being converted into parks, which can also be used for other activities after school and on weekends.

In addition, half of the capital’s 140,000 parking spaces will be redesigned and converted into green spaces, playgrounds, areas for interaction between neighbors or spaces for bicycles. By 2026, every street in the French capital should be attractive to cyclists.

In 2016, Shanghai announced that it would introduce “15-minute community life circles”. In the future, everyone should be able to carry out their daily activities within 15 minutes on foot. Another 50 Chinese cities also want to adopt the concept.

Also in the United Kingdom an initiative aims to improve the quality of life of urban dwellers. The British government has announced that, as part of a national rewilding programme, everyone will be able to reach a green space or open sea from their place of residence in no more than 15 minutes.

The “superilles” of Barcelona

Barcelona in northern Spain has been experimenting for some time with so-called “superilles” (super islands), where blocks of housing are combined into one superblock. Only residents or delivery vehicles have access by car, and 10 km/hour is the maximum speed allowed.

Many streets are blocked off for cars and used for other purposes. Where there were parking lots, there are now trees, children play and old people sit in the shade on a park bench, and vegetables and flowers grow in raised beds.

Büttner calls this approach “tactical urbanism”. Concepts are tried out for two to six months, “and then see if the situation has improved or even worsened.” “And then you can still go back. But if it improves, it can become a permanent measure.”

Currently, 60% of public space and 85% of streets in Barcelona are used for traffic. More than half of the population is exposed to noise and air pollution well above the limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO), resulting in high mortality rates. The new neighborhoods are intended to reduce motorized traffic by 21%. In the future, instead of 56%, only 6% will be exposed to air pollution beyond the limit values.

Does lack of traffic hurt business?

Giving up the car on a daily basis means saving money. Cities that invest in cycle paths, sidewalks, public transport and green spaces are also more interesting for tourism and attract visitors.

Studies show that more cycling and walking reduces public spending because communities and municipalities spend less on road maintenance and the public health sector.

The European Cyclists Association estimates the positive effects of cycling at over €90 billion in the European Union (EU) alone. Motorized traffic, on the other hand, requires more than €800 billion in health, environment and infrastructure spending per year.

Many dealers were initially skeptical, fearing a drop in sales if customers were no longer able to make motorized purchases. In fact, they too can benefit from the 15-minute city. An example is Portland, in the United States, where car traffic has decreased by 20%. At the same time, local businesses earned $1.3 billion more because pedestrians and cyclists shop more often.

15-minute concepts vary

In order for the greatest possible number to benefit from the change and not threaten new inequalities and aristocratization, experts emphasize the importance of a social mix in the neighborhoods and the inclusion of as many parts of the city as possible.

It also requires a rethinking of usage regulations and classic planning categories such as inner city, residential area, suburb, commercial and peripheral areas, factors that have contributed to inequality and social exclusion in cities across the world.

According to Büttner, what is needed above all is political will and courage on the part of decision-makers and administrations − and a close dialogue of the people with all those involved.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each place, the social, economic and ecological structure of each city is different, emphasizes Büttner. And, depending on the context, one must decide which measures are most appropriate.