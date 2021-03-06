Amr Obeid (Cairo)

Manchester City will host its arch-rival, “United”, in a new summit in the historic “Derby” of Manchester tomorrow “Sunday”, in an atmosphere that surpasses the usual “Bloomons” in recent years, as the Premier League leaders at the summit are 14 points away from their runners-up, who is the closest. Offensive to “Sami”, with a difference of only 3 goals, but the tactical differences appear at the defensive level, as the “Pepe Brigade” has only scored 17 times in the “Premier League” so far, at a rate of 0.63 goals per match, compared to 1.2 goals for the “Devils.” », Who scored 32 goals in 27 matches.

The talk goes on about City’s record numbers, which it continues to score and break in the current season, but the close direct comparison between the “two Manchester giants” indicates that the “leader” has won in the last 5 rounds of the league, in exchange for a single victory for “United” and 4 draws, Certainly, the “technical composition” of the two teams’ elements shows the great technical difference between them, which tends in favor of the “Bloom”, as it is difficult to choose one star in its ranks, in a clear indication of the tactical collective harmony that the team lives under the leadership of the “philosopher”, and if Gundogan is a card “Pep”, the surprising winner, tops the list of scorers, with 11 goals. There is no big difference between the rest of the list. Stirling comes next with 9 goals, compared to 7 goals for a scorer, and 6 goals for each of Foden and Jesus. On the level of goal making, De Bruyne stands out. As usual, with 11 assists, Sterling is also followed by 5 “industry” and 4 for the Algerian desert fighter, in a list of 16 players who participated in scoring and making “Al Samawi” goals.

On the other hand, Bruno Fernandez is the most prominent element in the ranks of the “demons”, and the “thermometer” of the team’s performance, which alone bears the difficult task, by scoring and making in most of the confrontations, and the Portuguese scored 15 goals and made 10 more, then comes after him by a clear difference, Marcus Rashford, scoring 9 goals along with 6 assists, and then Cavani and Luke Shaw appear somewhat far from the better duo, and despite the great improvement that has occurred at the level of “Old Trafford Giant” this season, he is still far from facing “City.” Pep », according to the opinions of many international experts.

“City” this season is distinguished by its ability to settle early, as it scored 57% of its goals during the first round of matches. In fact, its highest goalscoring rate falls during the first half hour of it, which spared many of the problems it faced last season, but It should not be overlooked that he scored goals in recent periods as well, which he achieved 11 times during the last quarter of an hour and after “ninety”, and the “Bloomon” parties continue their frightening work, by participating in scoring 70% of his total goals in the “Premier League”, especially the right front, Which is considered the most dangerous so far, which contributed to decoding the defensive competitors, who are accustomed to clustering in front of the terrifying “heavenly” attack, and there is no comparison between the current defensive performance of the team and the previous seasons, especially at the level of defensive depth, which caused a reception of 29% Only one of the few goals he has scored, and it is impressive that the counter-attacks, which “City” have long suffered from, are no longer a current problem, after they resulted in shaking his net only twice in the current league.

As for “United”, its offensive line ranks second in the “Premier League”, after “City”, with a difference of only 3 goals, and has shown clear strength on the parties as well, especially the left side, which produced 45% of its total goals, compared to 32% across the depth. The danger of the “red attack” appears more in the second half, as he scored 58.5% of the goals during his periods, and the last half hour of which is his best scoring period. His players are also good at getting penalty kicks, as well as scoring corners and indirect free kicks, all of which contributed to Scoring 26.4% of his goals, but on the other hand, he used to receive goals more in the first rounds, by more than 56%, and the depth and defensive left front caused the most to shake his net, matters that put him in a dilemma in front of the obvious “City” strengths in This regard.