Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Al-Arabi regained the first place in the league after beating Al-Taawon 0-2, as Al-Arabi Alexandre Azerido scored two goals in the 5th and 15th minutes, to raise his score to 59 points, one point behind Al-Bataeh.

Al-Hosn maintained fourth place with a difficult victory over Al-Hamriya 2-3, where he scored the goals of Al-Hosn Muhammad Al-Marboui in the 15th and 84th minutes and Anderson Murao in the 75th minute, while Al-Hamriya’s Abdul Rahman Muhammad scored in the 25th minute and Faisal Khalil in the 80th minute, to raise Al-Hosn’s score to 56 points, and continue his competition for a card The second qualification is enough for Al Hamriyah with 50 points

In the last matches of the first day, Hatta defeated Al Rams 1-2, as Hatta Antonio Razua scored two goals in the 21st and 81st minutes, and Lima scored two goals in the 54th minute.

Today, Sunday, 4 matches will be held, the most important of which is the confrontation of Dibba Al-Fujairah with City, where Dibba is looking for the third qualification in its history to the ADNOC Professional League, when City hosts City at its stadium at ten o’clock, where it will reach, in the event of its victory, the 68th point, which means that it is away from Al-Bataeh. With ten points, with three matches remaining in the tournament.

Masfout will also meet today with Masafi, Fujairah with Al-Jazirah Al-Hamra and Al-Dhaid with Gulf FC