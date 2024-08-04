Louisiana’s Retired Female Mayor Suspected of Having Sex with Minor

In the US, the mayor of De Ridder, Louisiana, suddenly resigned and was arrested a few days later on suspicion of having sex with a minor. This reports KPLC.

On July 25, Misty Roberts Clanton, 42, gave notice that she would be out of office for two weeks and appointed herself deputy fire chief. But two days later, she wrote an open letter to the City Council announcing her resignation. She had been DeRidder’s mayor for 15 years.

The investigation into Clanton began with complaints that the local sheriff’s office referred to state police. On August 1, the former mayor was arrested after questioning two teenagers. Louisiana police suspected the woman of raping one of them.

An hour after her arrest, Clanton was released on bail of $75,000 (6.4 million rubles). Her lawyer reminded the public of the presumption of innocence and expressed hope that soon “this unpleasant situation will be left behind.”

Earlier, it was reported that in the US, a former physical education teacher and cheerleading coach from Ohio admitted to raping student athletes for years. The county sheriff’s office recommended that the judge sentence the woman to 10 years in prison – she should get two and a half years for each of the victims.