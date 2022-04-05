This week is not just any week, it is not just another week. This week European football returned and left us with great matches like the one experienced today at 9:00 p.m. at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, which was visited by the team trained by Cholo Simeone. A game that promised us a game of possession by the “citizen” against the game of position of the Indian team. Both teams were looking to get this Champions League tie on track at the first chance of it.
The first 10 minutes of the match did not find a clear dominator, having several offensives each team but without finishing, having the first shot of the match Joao Cancelo but a mattress defender blocked generating a rebound that could have put the goalkeeper in serious trouble Slovenian but that finally came to nothing. In this first compass of the match, the development was what could be intuited, a dominance of possession by City.
The match in the first half was dominated by Manchester City, but although the English dominated the match they did not create any kind of real danger, meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid kept their lines orderly, without letting the English team penetrate the defense . This was the script for the first 45 minutes, so far without goals, keeping the initial zero to zero on the scoreboard.
After passing through the locker room, City created a chance that went for a corner after Gundogan’s shot in the 46th minute. Atlético de Madrid generated a great counterattack that did not end in the best way Marcos Llorente safely reached Ederson’s hands .
In the 55th minute Oblak appeared with a great save after a shot by Kevin De Bruyne that, had it not been for the great performance of the mattress goalkeeper, would have slipped into the bottom of the net. Cholo was going to pull the strings on the bench, giving Lodi, Correa and Rodrigo de Paul entry in the 58th minute for Koke, Griezmann and Marcos Llorente.
After another corner, City was going to have another chance after Laporte’s shot, although the shot went high. Pep Guardiola began to give instructions to the new players who were going to enter the field of play, he needed to make changes to be able to become decisive in the final meters of the match, in the 68th minute he took the opportunity to make these changes, giving entry to Grealish , Foden and Gabriel Jesus for Gundogan, Mahrez and Sterling.
Finally, in the 70th minute, the newly entered Foden filtered a great pass to Kevin De Bruyne who managed to beat Oblak and break the zero to zero scoreboard, putting the tie in favor of the locals. In the 85th minute he saw the first yellow card from City Gabriel Jesús, which means that he will miss the second leg of the tie.
Ederson and Vrsaljko were going to see the yellow card at the last minute due to protests, so the match ended, with Manchester City’s victory by a goal to one against Atlético de Madrid, thus putting the tie on track. Leaving Atlético de Madrid injured, but not dead.
#City #manages #beat #Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply