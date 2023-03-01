Surprisingly eliminated the 2021 champions together with Gnonto’s Leeds. Tomorrow the other four games

Brighton, Manchester City, Leeds and Blackburn win in the first 4 matches of the round of 16 of the FA Cup. Tomorrow the other 4, with the spotlight on United-West Ham and Tottenham (still without Conte) and to follow the draw for the quarter-finals of 17-18 March, always in dry shift.

A goal in the first half by aspiring phenomenon Evan Ferguson to Roberto De Zerbi is enough to win the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The 18-year-old Irishman hits the mark in the half hour of the first half, at the end of one of those splendid actions that made Brighton one of the most beautiful teams to see in the Premier League, and allows his team to win at home to Stoke City, a Championship team who in the final try without success at least to earn extra time, however being pardoned by Welbeck in the 93rd minute, saved only by the post. After Ferguson’s goal, the Seagulls fans began chanting “Wembley! Wembley!” already dreaming of the final. Brighton controlled the whole game and broke the deadlock on the half hour, when Mitoma caught in the area by MacAllister gave Ferguson an easy assist to score. De Zerbi’s team went into the break with 76% of ball possession and restarted with a one-goal lead: the guests pushed hard to find a second, but in the 65th minute they risked suffering an equalizer with a header from Tuanzebe who finished beside a puff. Brighton resumed attacking: the goal didn’t come (Welbeck hit a sensational post in the 93rd minute with the goalkeeper beaten), but in the end the seagulls cheered anyway. See also Cristiano Ronaldo, as in his best times: bicycle kick almost ended in a goal

Bristol City 0-3 Manchester City

Full speed ahead. City turn overwhelming in the second half in Bristol and add the FA Cup quarter-finals to their already jam-packed schedule. The credit goes to Phil Foden, who lights up the game with a brace, and Kevin De Bruyne, who closes the accounts with his magic. Result never in question: Guardiola’s team dominated the match and conquered it by rediscovering the form of two of his stars. Phillips opens the match by hitting the crossbar with a splendid shot from outside. It was the prelude to Foden’s goal, who gave City the lead in the 7th minute, picking up a splendid assist from Mahrez at the far post. The guests shoot 9 times in the first 45′, but are always ahead 1-0 at the break, despite some skidding. Guardiola has to restart with Ederson between the posts in place of the injured Ortega, but City remain in control of the game and double their lead in the 74th minute again with Foden, who picks up a nice assist from Alvarez in the middle of the area with the fundamental collaboration of a Vyner deviation. In the 81st minute the magic of Kevin De Bruyne also arrives, who drops the trio with an incomparable right foot from 25 metres. See also Lazio, what a joke! Gabbiadini at 92 'responds to Immobile and gives the equal to Samp

The others — Fulham knocked out Gnonto’s Leeds (still starter) in the only match of the evening between Premier League teams, beating them 2-0 with two splendid goals in each half, first by Palhinha and then by Solomon. Blackburn coached by former AC Milan player Jon Dahl Tomasson earns the title of the only non-Premier team in the quarterfinals (so far) by beating Leicester 2-1 at home, winners in 2021.

