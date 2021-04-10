London (dpa)

Leeds United once again defied Manchester City and its Spanish coach, Josep Guardiola, and snatched a precious 1-2 victory over him, at his home at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the “31st stage” of the English Football League.

Leeds United overcame the numerical shortfall in its ranks over the course of the entire second half, and snatched three precious points in front of its host, the leader of the competition table. Leeds blocked Manchester City’s start and deprived him of three precious points in his career towards regaining the league title, and the first-leg match between the two teams in the first round ended. The two teams drew 1-1.

In contrast to the progress of the game, and the almost absolute control of Manchester City over the course of the game, Leeds ended the first half in his favor with a goal scored by Stuart Dallas in the 42nd minute, but Leeds lost the efforts of defender Liam Cooper over the course of the second half completely after the player was sent off at the end of the first half due to roughness.

Despite the numerical shortage in its ranks, Leeds continued their steadfastness in the second half, until Ferran Torres scored the equalizer for Manchester City in the 76th minute, but Leeds scored the full three points by scoring the winning goal through Dallas himself in the first minute of the match’s stoppage time.

And Manchester City’s balance stuck at 74 points in the lead, and Leeds raised its tally to 45 points to advance to ninth place. Manchester City suffered its fourth defeat in the league this season, knowing that it was his third at home, and the defeat was the first for Manchester City at home against Leeds in the league in 20 years, as it was his last defeat at home against Leeds in January 2001, and that The defeat is the first for Manchester City against the rising teams of the Premier League in the same season since 2007, after the team maintained its unbeaten record against the new promoters of the Premier League in the last 41 games before them before today’s match, according to the English League.

Manchester City’s last previous defeat was against newly promoted Premier League teams, when they lost -2 to Reading in February 2007.