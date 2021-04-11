Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Manchester City launched a new regional partnership with “noon.com”, the leading local e-shopping platform created for local companies in the Middle East, and is the largest e-commerce company in the GCC. Accordingly, “noon.com” becomes the official online shopping partner for the club in the Middle East.

Building on shared values ​​focused on innovation, distinction and the support of local communities, this partnership ensures Manchester City new ways to communicate with fans in the Middle East, and will contribute to the strengthening of the club’s presence across the region.

Manchester City and noon.com are collaborating through the partnership, to provide a number of experiences to interact with fans, customers and local companies in the Middle East, in addition to employing match days and digital assets within this cooperation.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the new partnership with noon.com,” said Stefan Siblick, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships Sales, at City Football, and the team was impressed with their ambitions, innovations and passion towards the local communities and companies they serve in the Middle East.

He added: The club has a fan base that expresses its passion and emphasizes its interaction in this region. We are pleased that “noon.com” has joined us while we continue this journey, and we look forward to working together through partnership to launch experiences and activities that contribute to increasing interaction with new audiences in Region.

Ali Kafeel Hussain, head foreman at the Noon platform, said: Providing exceptional experiences that work to support entrepreneurs at the regional level and contribute to customer happiness is one of the main objectives on which «noon.com» is based, and this is what gives our employees a digital achievement that they are proud of and make their efforts. In order to achieve it, we believe in setting a higher level of industry standards, and through our platform, we have worked to establish a successful system that provides the necessary support for talent in the region, and gives all institutions, regardless of their size, a level playing field and an opportunity to better compete in their own market.

He added: We are proud of this partnership with Manchester City at the Noon platform, and we will work together to provide experiences and introduce them to customers and vendors, as well as contribute to providing more gains for our communities. This great deal of trust is not limited to our platform, but rather stems from sellers. Customers and the team too, and I can’t wait to see this partnership grow and succeed.