The government of the City of Buenos Aires accepted the invitation of the Casa Rosada to discuss the withdrawal of federal co-participation funds that the Nation decided in September of last year, but that decision does not imply that from the headquarters of Uspallata the claim initiated is reversed before the Supreme Court of Justice for the alleged unconstitutionality of the law that was passed in Congress also during 2020.

The appointment for May 18 to which Nation summoned them To discuss the distribution of funds, it was analyzed throughout Thursday afternoon by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta’s work team. Finally, contrary to what happened in January, when it was refused to open an instance of dialogue outside the Court’s lanes, it was decided to accept the treat, carried out on behalf of the Ministers of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, and Martín Guzmán, of Economy.

The fact of That the call included Guzmán motivated the change of position before an encounter on the part of the City. Although with Pedro’s “Wado” the institutional dialogue was cordial, especially from Silvina Batakis, the Secretary of the Interior Provinces; the relationship is more oiled with Guzmán and his team, with whom from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Economy of Martín Mura they coordinated at the time placements of Treasury bills.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta at the Luna Park vaccination center.

With Guzmán, they assure from an office in Parque Patricios, it is with one of the few officials of La Rosada that they feel that “rationality prevails over politics”. A positive gesture, of greater openness to dialogue, in that sense, was that to the hearing in the Supreme Court on April 29, the Government sent three lawyers who work in the Ministry of the Economy.

Curiously, two of them, Ricardo Yamone and Sergio Acevedo, had entered the State plant in 2016, through a decree signed by the government of Mauricio Macri, with the then Chief of Cabinet Marcos Peña and the former Minister of Finance, Alfonso Prat. -Gay. The other lawyer who went to the Nation was Guillermo Anderson.

The Second hearing before the Supreme Court is scheduled for this Wednesday, May 12, but the City will ask to postpone it, taking into account that the meeting agreed with the Government is scheduled for only six days later. They understand that the reception of the highest court will be favorable, since precisely from the Court the request for a rapprochement between the parties was lowered. In simple words, the judges do not want to have to decide on a complex issue in an election year, which can include them within the gap between the ruling party and the opposition.

In Uspallata they assure that they will be willing to talk with the Rosada, as long as it is in terms of the discussion about the distribution of co-participation funds, and not around the law that Congress passed last December and for which the City resigned security games.

But by no means will they back down on your claim to the Supreme Court, which was in two different ways. First, by means of an amparo so that the take away from coparticipation, which is $ 200 million per day and it already amounts to a global of $ 36,000 million since September 2020. But also for the central cause, which considers the law that was passed last year to be unconstitutional.

The support of the Court to the City in the discussion due to the presence of the classes, they believe in the Buenos Aires government, left some valuable paragraphs signed by the judges, which can also be applied in a possible decision by co-participation. That is why they consider that, beyond any negotiation that may be gestated with the national government from politics, the judicial path of the discussion on co-participation continues to be unalterable.

