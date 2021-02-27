The Manchester City has the best defensive numbers in the Premier League. Those of Pep Guardiola They have only conceded 16 goals in 26 matchdays and since September they haven’t conceded a goal at home. Every game was easy at the Etihad Stadium, knowing that the goal was going to be left to zero. However the goal by Michail Antonio in the first half made the ‘citizens’ doubt for the first time in a long time. But they reacted. And they did, once again, thanks to their defense. Not because they knew how to contain the West Ham in the few times they threatened Ederson’s area, but because they were effective in the rival area. The goals of Ruben Dias and Stones, the central pair, gave the 20th consecutive victory for Manchester City, which is further consolidated as a solo leader from the standings, now with a 13-point advantage and one more game.

The good level of David Moyes’ West Ham (4th classified and in Champions League positions) put the ‘citizens’ in trouble, who despite everything went ahead on the scoreboard. They did it thanks to a magnificent pass from De Bruyne. The Belgian did not play his best game, he lost balls and did not connect well with his team’s game, but he left a pass for the memory that called for a shot and that Ruben Dias connected with a head making it 1-0. Later, the ‘hammers’ managed to break the local defense thanks to an intermission by Coufal, a continuation of Lingard and Antonio’s goal. With the draw, meanwhile, Pep Guardiola’s men lacked the fluidity of recent weeks.

Agüero started for the fourth time this season, the first in many months, and barely appeared until he was substituted at game time. It was not until an individual move by Mahrez that City decided the balance. The Algerian faced his pair and there he is deadly: he found an easy pass to Stones and he finished first. Between the English central defender and Ruben Dias they have scored five goals this season and, when they have played together (16 games), they have only conceded three. Manchester City have the best defense because they also win games in the rival area.