Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Manchester City was named the best football club brand in the world, as the club topped the 50 Best Football Club Brands Report 2023 for the first time, and the report details a 34% positive growth in the value of the City brand since the Covid-19 pandemic, exceeding The English Premier League champion, Real Madrid, is in first place. This is the first time that an English club has finished first in six years.

Among the most prominent reasons that led to the city’s global ranking in the report were ten years of achieving distinguished results and achieving championships on the field, in addition to achieving the highest revenues compared to all other clubs.

This report comes at the height of a fantastic season for Manchester City on and off the field, as City lifted the FA Championship Cup last Saturday, completing the domestic double after winning the Premier League for the third time in a row last month, and the club is looking forward to adding more. Titles for this historic season, as he plays the Champions League final this weekend.

Also this season, the club topped the Deloitte Financial Football League for the second year in a row, after announcing record revenues of £613 million and profits of £41.7 million, more than double the club’s previous record.

This year was also special for the club from the commercial side, as it launched cooperation with a number of new partners and announced the extension of more partnerships throughout the season.

The club’s popularity is also reflected in the massive exposure and high levels of engagement across social media, particularly with City being the most popular European club on YouTube with active users and video views this season. Roel de Vries, Chief Operating Officer of City Football Group, said: Valuing the club as the world’s most valuable football club brand, the story of Manchester City’s success and development over recent years. This achievement is not limited to the development of the brand, but rather indicates what the club achieves as a whole. The club’s performance has been consistent and record-breaking on and off the field this season, while at the same time working on a system that promotes financial sustainability. He added: “As we look towards the future, we want to continue investing in the right things, which are the footballing talent at the club, the city of Manchester, our local community, the infrastructure and the experiences we will offer the fans. We have a proven track record of innovation and we are excited about the next chapter in the fantastic history of this club.”

The best experience

Manchester City has submitted a planning application to Manchester City Council in order to develop the best fan experience and make the Etihad Stadium a year-round entertainment destination. The project will add £300m to City Football Group’s investment and refurbishment work in East Manchester.

shirt every 12 seconds

City’s record-breaking product sales continued with huge demand for the 2022/23 season kit and the launch of the latest kit, with a new shirt sold every 12 seconds on the first day of sale.