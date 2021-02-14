London (AFP)

Manchester City continued to march steadfastly towards regaining the English Premier League championship in football, with the great victory over Tottenham Hotspur 3 – zero.

At the “Al Ittihad” stadium, international midfielder Ilkai Gundogan imposed himself a star in the match by scoring a double in the 50 and 66 minutes, and he caused the penalty kick from which Spain’s Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante “Rodri” opened the scoring in the 23rd minute.

Gundogan strengthened his position on the scorers’ list with 11 goals, including eight this year, and he is the best goalscorer for his team in the league so far.

Gundogan had to leave his place for Ferrand Torres in the 69th minute due to injury.

Manchester City took revenge for its loss to the London team, 0-2, in the ninth stage on November 21 last, noting that they meet for the third time this season in the final match of the League of English Professional Clubs Cup on April 28 at Wembley Stadium.

It is the eleventh successive victory for Manchester City in the league, and the sixteenth in a row in various competitions, bringing the number of matches without loss to 23.

City confirmed its good preparation for the upcoming summits against Everton next Wednesday and Arsenal next Sunday in the 25th and 26th stages of the league that is seeking to regain its title, as it strengthened its lead with 53 points, with a postponed match for the men of the Spanish coach, Josep Guardiola.

Manchester City is competing on four fronts this season, in addition to the League and the League Cup, which it reached for the fourth consecutive year, in its quest for the fourth successive title, and the eighth to equal the record in Liverpool’s possession, it reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup competition, where it will meet Everton on 20 March next. And the price of the UEFA Champions League final, where he will visit the German Borussia Monchengladbach back on February 24, before hosting it back on the next 16th.

“It was a well-deserved victory,” said Guardiola, who has not lost his team since falling to Tottenham last November, when he was in thirteenth place, eight points behind the men of Jose Mourinho, who were in the lead: “It was a deserved victory, we have a special way to play and we will continue, and we must be patient.” And calm ».

On the other hand, Mourinho, whose team suffered a fifth loss in his last six matches in various competitions, said: “It was a new team match against a very tired team, but we hit the post, and if we went 1-0, it would give us the fuel we need, referring to Harry Mayne’s shot from A direct free kick in the 13th minute.