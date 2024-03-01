According to the city hall, flooding that affects 75% of Brasileia (AC) could leave residents stranded in Bolivian territory

The Civil Defense of Acre reported this Friday (1st March 2024) that the number of people affected by flooding already exceeds 100 thousand across the State. According to the agency, the Acre River reached 17.22 m – this was the 7th time that the river has exceeded 17 meters since 1971.

On Wednesday (Feb 28), the river flooded 75% of the city of Brasiléia, which is 200km from the capital, on the border with Bolivia. According to information from the state and municipal governments, 12 of the 14 neighborhoods were affected.

The Leonardo Barbosa neighborhood, in the east of the city, was completely covered by water, causing soil erosion. The city is isolated by land.

See images of Brasileia:

Photos of the municipality, released by the Acre government:

Firefighters remove accumulated trash from flooded bridge, published in profile on X

According to occurrences provided by the Military Fire Department, there are 75 public shelters serving 7,998 homeless people. In total, 15,089 people were homeless, that is, they had to leave their homes.

On Monday (Feb 26), the State declared an emergency situation due to the rains in 17 of its 22 municipalities. Are they:

● Assis Brasil;

● Brasiléia;

● Capixaba;

● Cruzeiro do Sul;

● Epitaciolândia;

● Beans;

● Jordan;

● Mâncio Lima;

● Marshal Thaumaturgo;

● Plácido de Castro;

● Porto Acre;

● Porto Walter;

● Rio Branco;

● Santa Rosa do Purus;

● Sena Madureira;

● Tarauacá; It is

● Xapuri.

The State government reported that the situation is more serious in the municipalities of Assis Brasil, Brasileira, Cruzeiro do Sul, Epitaciolândia, Jordão, Rio Branco, Santa Rosa do Purus, Tarauacá and Xapuri.