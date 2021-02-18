Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester City won its 17th consecutive victory in the various competitions in which it participates, after defeating Everton 3-1, in the postponed match between them from the “16th round” of the English Premier League.

Commenting on this new victory for City, “Radio and Television Monte Carlo Sport” network said that the previous victory over Tottenham 3-0 in the “24th round” of the “Premier League” last Saturday, opened the appetite of Pep Guardiola to shine again in this match that City dominated most of its periods.

This match was postponed from last December due to the emergence of many positive cases of Corona virus among City’s players.

The network said: The Manchester City stars monopolized possession of the ball for long periods of the match, and they had their first chance to score after only 10 minutes had passed from the start of the match, and the young English star Phil Foden opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, and the goal was the culmination of the great teamwork of Pep Guardiola’s men Despite this, Brazilian Richarlison managed to equalize for Everton after only 5 minutes from Fodin’s goal, specifically in the 37th minute.

In the second half, City’s players continued to put pressure on the Everton defense, Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva missed two goalscoring opportunities, and after an hour of play, Algerian Riyad Mahrez scored a wonderful goal from Bernardo Silva’s pass, and with a strong left-footed shot that swept the right post and entered the Everton goalkeeper Pickford goal .

The City players were assured of this goal, after the team had been under pressure for a few minutes, and Silva capped his effort by scoring the third goal for his team in the 76th minute, to end the match with City’s 3-1 victory, and it seated at the top of the Premier League, ten points behind Manchester United’s closest competitors.

The network concluded its report on the match by saying that the Everton players lacked solutions and did not make enough effort to return to the match, while City succeeded in achieving its goal, and strengthened its position at the top of the competition, despite the absence of the injured German dynamo Ilkay Gundogan, and the participation of the Belgian Kevin De Bruyne for ten minutes Only by the end of the game.