Manchester City beat Leeds United (2-1) this Saturday thanks to a double by Gundogan and is the leader in the Premier League by taking four points from Arsenal just three days after visiting the Santiago Bernabéu to play the first round of the semifinals of the Champions League.

With his sights set on the confrontation against Real Madrid, Guardiola introduced rotations, resting Rubén Dias, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Grealish, and opted for the ownership of Kevin de Bruyne, recovered from the muscular discomfort that he had been suffering in recent days. .

On a gray day for Haaland, denied in front of goal when meeting the wood twice, the sky blues found in the society formed by Gundogan and Mahrez the formula to unravel the match. The German midfielder opened the can in the 19th minute and increased the lead in the 27th to confirm the superiority of the citizen in the first half.

City, conditioned by Tuesday’s game, was putting the game to sleep in the second half. Gundogan had a chance to complete his hat-trick from 11 metres, but was unable to beat Joel Robles, who started for the first time of the season on Sam Allardyce’s debut. The decision did not please the Santpedor coach at all, who reproached Haaland for not taking the penalty himself.

The ruling gave life to Leeds and the next play Rodrigo Moreno would close the gap after a mistake by Akanji. Aké’s possible injury and the last minutes of suffering were the only ‘buts’ for a team that has gone 20 consecutive games without defeat and dreams of the treble.