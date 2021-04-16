City is flirting with “dream of four” against Chelsea in the FA Cup

London (AFP)

Chelsea and Manchester City, representing England in the Champions League semi-finals, will meet in the same round of the FA Cup competition tomorrow, as City hopes to win the title on its way to a historic quadruple this season, while Leicester City and Southhampton meet in the second semi-final at Wembley Stadium Also in front of a crowd, Chelsea, under the leadership of its German coach Thomas, gives him the opportunity to skip his opponent, especially since the opportunity is available for a possible second confrontation if they reach the Champions League final at the expense of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively. So the match could be a “dress rehearsal” for a possible continental final between them. Despite their busy schedules, each playing 12 matches in 6 weeks, there is no time to be complacent. City, the six-time champion of the competition, most recently in 2019, under the supervision of its Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, is marching steadily towards a third Premier League title in four seasons, as it is 11 points ahead of its neighbor and rivals United, who has a lesser game. City will have the opportunity to lift its first trophy this season, when it meets Tottenham in the League Cup final on April 25 at Wembley Stadium as well. Guardiola undid his weakness in the Champions League since his arrival at City in 2017, where he managed to overcome the quarter-final hurdle for the first time, this time at the expense of Borussia Dortmund. “We want more, always more,” he said after winning 2-1 in Dortmund. However, the task will not be easy for Chelsea, who rebuilt their ranks after the arrival of Toukhal at the head of the coaching staff last January, succeeding Frank Lampard. The “Blues” suffered only two losses in 18 matches under the supervision of Takhil in all competitions, the first of which was a surprise 2-5 at home against West Brom after a series of 14 unbeaten matches, and the second, Tuesday, with a clean goal against Porto in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, However, it was not enough to disqualify him, given his 2-0 win in the first match. Despite its positive results, Chelsea, eight-time cup holders, most recently in 2018, faces a fierce battle to qualify for the Champions League next season, as it is fifth in the league, a point away from West Ham IV, seven stages from the end. Takhil did not hide his unbridled desire to win the Cup, as he said: I came here to win matches and titles, there is no reason to hide that. The only meeting between them this season in the league has already ended with Manchester City winning 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the capital, London, early this year, to face it at Etihad Stadium in the 35th stage in early May. Although the first match will be more anticipated due to the quality of the two teams, the confrontation between Leicester City and Southampton will gain additional importance, as it will witness a public presence after a long period of competitions behind closed doors. The permissible number was set at 4,000 people, and they will be distributed among the stands, which already accommodate ninety thousand spectators, and the majority of them will be local residents and employees working in the National Health Service and not the fans of the two teams. The match was chosen as a test event in preparation for the return of the fans to the stadiums, as the stadium is expected to receive 21,000 fans in the final match scheduled for May 15th. Leicester City, third in the Premier League, was the last of Manchester United in the quarter-finals, but it enters the match after losing to West Ham (3-2), its direct competitor for the top four. Therefore, Northern Irish coach Branden Rodgers’ team must be careful, not to lose the battle to qualify for the Champions League in the remaining few meters, as happened in the final stage of last season. Leicester are aspiring to reach the cup final for the first time since 1969, when they lost to Manchester City. As for Southampton, despite his successful career in the Cup competition under the supervision of Austrian coach Ralph Hasenhatel, his fourteenth place in the Premier League did not heal the wounds of his fans, especially after the resounding fall of nine clean goals against Manchester United at the end of last year. Leicester City came out with a 2-0 winner in the first match that brought the two teams together this season at King Power Stadium in mid-January, to be renewed back in the 34th stage at St Mary’s.