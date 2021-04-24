London (AFP)

Defending champion Manchester City, who is still fighting on three fronts, faces a wounded and renewed Tottenham, after the sacking of its Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium tomorrow (Sunday), due to the hesitations of failure that accompanied the launch of the European Super League, And the widespread criticism that resulted from it.

The important goal for City coach, Spaniard Josep Guardiola and the new temporary coach of Tottenham, Ryan Mason, who replaced Mourinho because of the poor results, is to keep the players out of the atmosphere of what is happening, and to focus their attention within the “green rectangle” rather than distracting their thoughts in the Super League. And after beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday.

Bloomon no longer needs eight points from its last five matches to win the Premier League title for the third time in the last four seasons. City hopes to prepare in the best possible way for its European victory by winning the League Cup for the eighth time in its history, before making a risky trip Wednesday to the “Parc des Princes” to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

Last year, City won the title for the third time in a row, as it sought to retain its title and lift the trophy for the sixth time in the last eight years, and for the eighth time in its history to equal the Liverpool record (8 times).

And after doubts arose about the possibility of the participation of the Belgian star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, after his injury in the semi-finals of the domestic cup that his team lost to Chelsea 1-0, ending the dream of achieving a historic four this season, his coach revealed his readiness to compete in the final.

With the Saint Germain match approaching, Guardiola must decide whether or not his brilliant young player, Phil Foden, 20, will be included, knowing that the latter plays a decisive role in City’s victories locally and continually this season.

The Brazilian city center, Fernandinho, praised his colleague by saying: “I have known him since five years ago, since he was young, and he has shown his qualities, without any doubt. He is mature and takes better decisions. He was brilliant.”

For his part, Tottenham will arrive at Wembley within a week that saw the sacking of its coach Mourinho on Monday, his striker Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury, and the appointment of his former player Mason as coach until the end of the season.

Kane missed his team’s game against Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday, in Mason’s first victory with his new team, as it is not certain that he will return to the field against City. Mason, at the age of 29 years and 312 days, became the youngest coach to coach a club in the English Premier League since its inception in the 1992-93 season, noting that he was a former player in the ranks of the “Spurs”, but a severe injury to his head against Chelsea in January 2017, When he was defending the colors of Hull City, he was forced to retire at a young age in 2018. Juande Ramos was the last Tottenham coach to win League Cup titles in 2008.

Mourinho was sacked due to his inability to lead Tottenham to one of the four places qualified for the European parent competition, where he is currently ranked sixth with 53 points, two points behind Chelsea IV and West Ham V with 55 points each.

Mourinho’s relationship with some of the team’s stars has also been strained, the first of whom is Welshman Gareth Bale, who is returning to London on loan from Real Madrid.

Bale talked about the sacking of his Portuguese coach and what could change, saying: “Maybe just to be in the front again, and we want to attack, we are a big team with great players.”

On the other hand, Mason hopes to lead the club, which has encouraged him since his childhood, to his first titles since 2008 and win the League Cup, which he crowned on 4 occasions (1971,1973,1999 and 2008).