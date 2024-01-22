Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

The English Manchester City team underwent open training in front of the media, on the grounds of the Emirates Palace Hotel, during the winter camp it is currently holding in Abu Dhabi, in preparation for the resumption of the next stage of the season.

Manchester City is looking forward to finding the “recipe for achievement” again here in Abu Dhabi, where it was found on more than one occasion, perhaps the most important of which was during the pause last season, which had a magical effect in achieving the achievement of winning the “quintet” by winning the local double “the English Premier League and the FA Cup.” », and the Champions League title for the first time in its history, as well as the first two European Super Cup titles and then the Club World Cup.

The open training witnessed an intense presence of local and international media, given the position occupied by the team, which is currently considered the strongest in the world, in addition to the influx of fans, who sought to take souvenir photos and obtain souvenir autographs from the team’s stars.

Croatian Josko Gvardiol, the defender who joined City this season, confirmed that the pressure on the team to compete and win all the titles of the competitions it competes in is normal, given that it is among the best teams in the world. He said: “If you want to be at the forefront, you must deal with… These are the requirements, and we are a big team and we realize that we must always compete in all the tournaments in which we participate. The current camp in Abu Dhabi is excellent in all aspects, and we feel that we are achieving the required goals, especially since the atmosphere is wonderful, unlike the city of Manchester at the present time.

He added: “I enjoy this new experience in the City ranks, and I have received support from everyone here, and I look forward to it being a successful season, especially on the defensive level. Coach Pep Guardiola focuses on developing all players in all aspects, and he also instills in us always thinking positively.”

The player stressed that the competition is strong with Liverpool this season, but the team is focusing on itself. He said: “We must strive to achieve points before looking at the competitors. Only in this way can we continue to defend the title.”

For his part, Englishman Rico Lewis, a rising player in the ranks of Manchester City, considered his presence with the first team to be a very wonderful experience, and he said: “I lived a very wonderful season last year after we achieved many titles, and I learned a lot within the ranks of the team.”

He added: “I get a lot of advice from coach Pep Guardiola, the most important of which is to focus on all the details and work to develop myself in all aspects, and not stop working.”

He explained that everyone in the team's dressing room helped him adapt to the team, but Kyle Walker specifically had the biggest role. He said, “Because I played in the same position as Walker, I got a lot of advice from him, and he supported me a lot.”

The player admitted that being in the ranks of a team competing for titles is difficult, but at the same time it makes you feel good about yourself whenever you achieve success, and perhaps most importantly for him, he shares the field with players who are considered the best in the world at the present time, which gives him the opportunity to learn a lot.

He concluded: “This is the second time I have been in a training camp here in Abu Dhabi, and everything is always very perfect, and we feel very comfortable.”