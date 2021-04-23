Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Manchester City continued its policy of developing emerging talent and supporting young players that it is walking on in recent years, after he preferred to include the “Brazilian jewel” Kaiki, nicknamed “the new Neymar”, quietly, away from the auctions with European clubs over the Norwegian Erlang Haaland.

Manchester City announced today that it had reached an agreement with the Brazilian jewel, the strong rising player Kaiki from Fluminense, to complete the current season in Brazil, until next summer, where City sees the Brazilian Kaiki (17 years) as a striker with a promising future, and will pay 10 million euros, In order to contract with him, in addition to 20%, in the event of reselling him in the future.

Manchester City has become an example to support young talent in England and Europe, and it includes in its ranks many young players, including the Englishman Phil Foden, and since the transfer of its ownership to Abu Dhabi, the club has succeeded in developing and establishing one of the best academies to prepare emerging players at the level of England and Europe.

Kaiki is considered one of the most prominent emerging talents in Brazilian football and is nicknamed “The New Neymar” in view of his individual skills and distinctive scoring capabilities. Kaiki began his professional career with the first team last March, but he managed to score two goals during 9 matches, after a remarkable performance that makes him able to Glory over time in his new journey to European stadiums.