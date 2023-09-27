Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Many holiday regions are struggling with massive influxes of tourists. But which cities are the world’s most crowded destinations? An overview.

Munich – Time and again, once pristine places around the world are being transformed into real holiday attractions, leading to an explosion in tourism. This is often not only accompanied by advantages, but also crucial problems for the holiday region. Nature suffers, the environment is often polluted and holidaymakers pay a lot of money only to end up on a crowded beach or in an overpriced restaurant. An online platform has therefore calculated which cities in the world are the most overcrowded.

Ranking shows the most crowded holiday destinations: Most tourists go to Thailand

The online platform provides you with an overview moneytransfers.com used the number of international arrivals from the “Euromonitor International” study as well as information about the most visited countries from the “World Population Review” and calculated how many tourists there are statistically in a city for every resident. Some of the results were not surprising. Three places from Thailand ended up in the top places for the most crowded areas.

Full to the brim: A beach on the Italian holiday island of Sardinia in June 2023. Despite everything, the region is not one of the most crowded regions in the world © IMAGO / Jöran Steinsiek

In first place is the holiday island of Phuket, where, according to calculations, there are an impressive 118.5 tourists for every resident. It is the largest island in Thailand and one of the most popular travel destinations because, in addition to beautiful beaches, it also has many discos and bars. Second place is occupied by a city on Thailand’s eastern Gulf coast, Pattaya, with almost 100 tourists per resident. In third place is the city of Krabi on the west coast of Thailand with around 72 tourists. The place is particularly known for the numerous small islands off the coast such as the Phi Phi Islands, to which boat trips are available from Krabi.

Most crowded holiday destinations in the world: City in Italy at the forefront – German places left behind

It is no surprise that many areas of Thailand are flooded with tourism. Other countries that were high in the ranking, however, had more: fourth place was taken by the city of Muğla in Turkey, fifth place was Hurghada in Egypt and sixth place was taken by the city of Macau in China. This means that most of the popular travel destinations are outside Europe. Heraklion in Greece and Venice in Italy follow in seventh and eighth place. Venice in particular wants to cope with the big rush of tourism from 2024. The The tourism committee in the lagoon city is currently planning to charge entry fees for day tourists.

These are the top 10 most crowded holiday destinations worldwide:

1. Phuket (Thailand)

2. Pattaya (Thailand)

3. Krabi (Thailand)

4. Muğla (Türkiye)

5. Hurghada (Egypt)

6. Macau (China)

7. Heraklion (Greece)

8. Venice (Italy)

9. Rhodes (Greece)

10. Miami (USA)

If you look at the top 10 of the ranking, Thailand and Greece are among the most popular holiday destinations in the world. Germany comes in comparatively “worse” in the global ranking of the online platform and comes in at number 32. The most popular city in Germany for tourists is Frankfurt am Main, but there are only around three tourists for every resident. Meanwhile, the second most popular city in Germany is Munich. (nz)