City Hunter It is one of the best-known anime of the 80's and will get a new adaptation by Netflix. It will be released in April, so it will be one of the spring 2024 deliveries. A new trailer let us appreciate more of the characters and the soundtrack.

Originally, City Hunter is a manga work authored by Tsukasa Hōjō. His work brought together 35 compilation volumes that were published from 1985 to 1991. The installment was so popular that it inspired different films and series. However, the live-action installments had not adhered in detail to the original story.

What is promised more specifically in this new Netflix installment. Let us remember that, although the platform had not had much success with this type of adaptation,s, after the release of One Piece followed by the jewel of Yuyu Hakushoit turned out that he could give more than expected.

Thus, the expectations of City Hunter are high, the adaptation premieres on April 25, 2024.

The cast of the series is as follows:

Ryōhei Suzuki (HK/Hentai Kamen, Tokyo Tribe, Tokyo MER) plays Ryō Saeba.

Misato Morita (One Week Friends, Koi Suru Haha-tachi) plays the heroine Kaori Makimura.

Masanobu Andō (Rohan at the Louvre, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō Shinsaku Takasugi The Beginning) will play Ryō Saeba's partner, Hideyuki Makimura.

Fumino Kimura (Rohan at the Louvre) will play detective Saeko Nogami.

This will be the first live-action series to be filmed in the Shinjuku neighborhood of Tokyo! Unlike previous productions from South Korea and China. For the first time, City Hunter It will take place in its original neighborhood.

Source: Netflix

Netflix City Hunter: What is it about? Will it be a series or a movie?

The Netflix production will be a film in live-action format. And official synopsis is the following:

“Ryo Saeba, also known as City Hunter, is a 'sweeper' who meets his client's every need. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if there's a pretty woman involved, or if the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with Kaori Makimura, the little sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil that haunts the shadows of the city!”

So finally we can see the City Hunter in its most tragicomic format, as the trailer of the film shows us.

