Last April the official website of CITY HUNTERthe famous work of Tsukasa Hojo very dear also to us Italians, announced that a new animated film was currently in production as part of the projects for the thirty-fifth anniversary of the anime. Until today we haven’t heard anything more about it, but the account finally took care of it Twitter dedicated to bring us some updates.

The tweets in fact, it shows a beautiful poster designed by the same Hojowhich not only reveals that the film will arrive in Japanese cinemas in the course of 2023, but even anticipates that “The final chapter begins!“.

The story of Ryo Saeba returned to the fore in 2019 thanks to the film CITY HUNTER: PRIVATE EYES, which has rekindled public interest in the series. This also arrived in Italian cinemas thanks to Dynit in the autumn of the same year (our review here), while the home video version was released in early 2022.

Unfortunately, to date we are not given to know if Dynit will repeat what it did in 2019 and will also show this upcoming film in our cinemas. Waiting to find out, we can pass the time with a nice rewatch of the anime and various specials on Amazon Prime Videos.

Source: Official Twitter page Street Anime News Network