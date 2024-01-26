Anime Factory has released the Italian trailer for the highly anticipated CITY HUNTER The Movie: Angel Dust, arriving in theaters in February. As previously anticipated this new animated feature film will see Ryo And Kaori help the young girl Angiewhich appears to have some connection to the mysterious technology Angel Dust. Other beloved characters from Japanese animation will also appear in the film, such as Lupine III and sisters Cat eyes.

I remind you that the film will be distributed in Italy for a limited period of time, on February 19, 20 and 21. You can find all the details in our previous article. Good vision!

Milan, 26 January 2024 – Anime Factorylabel owned by Plaion Pictures which includes the best of anime, cinema and home video offerings, is pleased to reveal the official main trailer of the highly anticipated anime film City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dustdirected by Kenji Kodama and Kazuyoshi Takeuchi, which will arrive in Italy in cinemas in a special three-day event, on 19, 20 And February 21, 2024.

City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust celebrates i 35 years of the iconic animated series taken from the legendary manga by Tsukasa Hojo. A phenomenon that marked an era, selling beyond 50 million copies in Japan and winning fans around the world, and which comes to life on film with one of the manga's most important narrative arcs.

The trailer is the demonstration of how, although many years have passed, Saeba Ryo has not lost any of its luster. This new adventure in fact promises fans a trip down memory lane, but also presents itself as a perfect chapter for those who want to join, for the first time, in battle alongside the legendary Tokyo sweeper.

In perfect style CityHunteralso in this new chapter many laughs and strong emotions are guaranteed as in the trailer, which already reveals some of the great surprises that the film has in store, such as the participation of the protagonists of Cat eyesanother immortal creation of master Hojo.

But it won't just be the thieving sisters who will enrich the cast, with other characters such as the legendary Lupine III ready to make their appearance, not to mention the return of faces that have now entered the imagination of fans, such as Miki and Falcon.

In City Hunter the Movie: Angel Dust, a dark technology called “Angel Dust” transforms its user into a super soldier and attracts the attention of a group of mysterious hitmen, who arrive in Tokyo to get their hands on the latest version of the weapon. The fight for this dangerous invention, which in the past cost the life of Ryo Saeba's partner, Makimura Hideyuki, will drag the City Hunter duo into an adrenaline-filled story full of heart-pounding action scenes, where those moments will not be missing hilarious events in which “the spirit of flag-raising” will dangerously take hold of Tokyo's beloved sweeper. Luckily, to keep the hot spirits at bay, there will be Kaori's famous hammer who will give fans tasty sketches and moments of pure fun.

The historic Japanese animation studio worked on the making of the film Sunrisefamous for the original anime series of CityHunter and for many other successful works such as Cowboy Bebop And Gintamain collaboration with The Answer Studioknown for his work on some of the most successful anime films of recent years such as Your Name. And Suzume. At the helm we find the original director of the 90s City Hunter TV series, Kenji Kodamawhile the screenplay was entrusted to Yasuyuki Mutouauthor of the screenplay of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash and responsible for the series Tokyo Revengers.

Saeba's arrival Ryo at the cinema it not only celebrates an important anniversary, but also marks the long-awaited return of a true icon of the anime and manga world. An extremely multifaceted and complex character, like the master himself Hojo tells: “A man who hides what he really thinks. I've always tried to create a certain duality with this character, making him very direct in the funny moments. But when he's serious, I always purposely limit the number of lines he says, so that readers don't know (what he thinks). The idea is always to stimulate the reader's imagination and reinforce the complexity of the character. This contrast is very important to me”.

After the success of the Japanese release, City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust is ready to conquer the Italian public thanks to Anime Factorywith a special event at the cinema on 19, 20 and 21 February.

SYNOPSIS

When video creator Angie comes to the City Hunter Detective Agency looking for a missing cat, Ryo Saeba and Kaori Makimura think they have a simple case on their hands. An attempt on Angie's life, however, changes the cards on the table, leaving Ryo in the crosshairs of mysterious hitmen on the trail of Angel Dust, a military technology capable of creating super soldiers. Under the eye of his adoptive father Kaibara, Ryo will have to deal with a past from which he tried to escape for too long.

