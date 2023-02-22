The official Twitter account of the series has shared a new trailer for the new animated film based on City Hunterthe manga of Tsukasa Hojo. The new motion picture film will be titled CITY HUNTER The Movie: Angel Dust (Gekijо̄ban City Hunter: Tenshi no Namida) and in the video that you can find below you can listen to the notes of GET WILDthe famous musical theme of TM Network brought to success by the TV series.

The film is scheduled for release in Japan for it fall. At the script we find Yasuyuki Mutowhile directing the film Kenji Kodama. The distribution is entrusted to aniplexwhile the animations a sunrise And The Answer Studio. Back to the cast we find Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryusai as Saeko Noami, Tessho Genda as Umibozu, Mami Koyama as Miki.

The film will revolve around the past of Ryo Saeba and the death of his old partner, Hideyuki Makimura. Obviously Angel Dust will be involved, a very important element in the original series.

CITY HUNTER The Movie: Angel Dust – Trailer

Source: aniplex Street Anime News Network