PLAION PICTURES announces that from today the animated film CITY HUNTER The Movie: Angel Dust is available on Prime Video. All Amazon streaming subscribers will be able to watch the film for free, without having to subscribe to additional channels.

Here is a short description of the film:

CITY HUNTER The Movie: Angel Dust Between politically incorrect comedy and intense drama, the most irreverent detective ever returns, protagonist of the historic anime. When the video creator Angie knocks on the door of the City Hunter detective agency in search of a missing cat, Ryo Saeba And Kaori Makimura think they have a simple case on their hands. An attempt on Angie’s life changes the game, leaving Ryo in the crosshairs of mysterious hitmen on the trail of Angel Dusta military technology capable of creating super soldiers. Under the eye of his adoptive father KaibaraRyo will have to deal with a past he has tried to escape for too long. Already available included in the subscription with Amazon Prime Video

Source: PLAION PICTURES