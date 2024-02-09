Netflix announced that the Japanese live action of CITY HUNTERbased on the famous manga by Tsukasa Hojowill arrive worldwide next 25 April.

Inside the film Ryōhei Suzuki (HK/Hentai Kamen, Tokyo Tribe, Tokyo MER) interprets Ryō Saebawhile the direction is entrusted to Yuichi Sato (Kisaragi, live-action Nōnai Poison Berry). Misato Morita (One Week Friends, Koi Suru Haha-tachi) plays the female protagonist Kaori Makimura.

We can see a small preview below via the trailer released by the Japanese division of Netflix to announce the next live action releases.

CITY HUNTER – Live action trailer

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network