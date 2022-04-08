The anime adaptation of CITY HUNTER celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, and to better celebrate this huge milestone, a new animated film has been announced. Recently, in fact, the account Twitter official of the franchise has proposed to the world a very first trailer of this new film, in which it is not only confirmed the return of Akira Kamiya to lend the voice to the protagonist Ryo Saebabut which accompanies the vision on the notes of the iconic theme Get Wild of the TM Network.

At the moment it is not possible to know the date on which Ryo and companions will return to the big screen, the whole thing is simply reported as “coming soon“.

Ryo Saeba will then return to the big screen after a break of a few years from the last appearance, or from CITY HUNTER: PRIVATE EYESthe movie of 2019 of which you can read our review.

