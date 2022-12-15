Netflix announced the start of production on a live action film for City Hunterbeloved work of Tsukasa Hojo. This new adaptation will debut on the streaming platform during 2024 and the release will be global. It is also about the first live action dedicated to the work set in Japanalthough other adaptations of Tsukasa Hojo’s manga have been made in the past, they were set in other continents.

The film will be directed by Yuichi Sato and will see Ryohei Suzuki as the iconic protagonist Ryo Saeba. Netflix will produce the feature film in collaboration with HoriPro And Office Shirouswith Shinichi Takahashi who will executive produce while Keisuke Sanpei And Kosuke Oshida they will have the role of producer. The drafting of the plot will be edited by Tatsuhiro Mishima while the music will be composed by Yoshihide Otomo.

We just have to wait for more information on this new live action dedicated to City Hunter.

Source: Netflix Street Anime News Network