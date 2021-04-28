Paris (dpa)

Manchester City, England, made an important step towards qualifying for the Champions League final for the first time in its history, after its precious 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the semi-final first leg of the continental competition.

Saint-Germain was the better side during the first half, during which he scored his only goal, while his players wasted the other easy opportunities they had.

In the second half, Manchester City imposed absolute control, to score two easy goals much of his mission in the second leg, and his stars almost scored more goals had it not been for the misfortune that had accompanied them in more than one opportunity.

Saint-Germain, the runner-up of the last championship, scored through its Brazilian star Marquinhos in the 15th minute, before Belgian Kevin De Bruyne tied for Manchester City in the 64th minute, taking advantage of a fatal mistake by Costa Rican Kaylor Navas, Saint Germain’s goalkeeper.

Algerian star Riad Mehrez added the second goal for Manchester City in the minute

71 from a free kick he executed in a wonderful way, scoring his eighth goal in his Champions League career, to share the top scorer for Algerian players in the continental tournament with Yacine Brahimi, according to the UEFA Champions League account on his Twitter account.

Saint Germain’s suffering doubled in the match, after he had to play with ten men after his player, Idrissa Gaye, was sent off in the 77th minute, as the French team failed to score the equalizer at the very least.

With that result, it is enough for Manchester City to draw or lose 1-0 in the rematch, which will be held at Al Ittihad Stadium next Tuesday, in order to continue his dream of winning the title for the first time in its history.

On the other hand, Saint-Germain must win by two goals or by one goal difference, provided they score at least three goals, in order to reach the final match for the second season in a row.