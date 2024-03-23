Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/23/2024 – 16:54

Municipalities that declare an emergency due to the storms that hit parts of the Southeast region on Friday (22) – and are expected to repeat until Sunday (24) – can request advance payment of the Bolsa Família program, in order to guarantee the transfer of income to affected families more quickly.

The decision of the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS) was passed on, on Friday, to representatives of 90 cities at greatest risk, in an alignment meeting on responses to the effects of the rains.

In addition to bringing forward Bolsa Família, another action presented was the possibility of delivering food baskets to affected families, complementing financial assistance and ensuring food security during the emergency situation.

The highest risk areas, classified as “great danger”, are concentrated on the north coast of São Paulo, the mountainous region, north and surroundings of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Zona da Mata and south of Minas Gerais and the south region of Espírito Santo Holy.

At the Rio de Janeiro, at least seven people died as a result of heavy rain. At the Holy Spiritthe 11am bulletin from the State Civil Defense reported 1,200 homeless people.

The meeting was attended by more than 250 people from the four states, as well as representatives from the National Secretariats of Social Assistance (SNAS), Food and Nutritional Security (Sesan), Citizenship Income (Senarc) and the National Center for Risk and Disaster Management ( Cenad).

Municipal authorities were also instructed on how to proceed to access the transfer, by the MDS, of the amount of R$20,000 for every 50 people who are homeless or sheltered by public authorities in municipalities that have declared a state of public calamity or emergency.

“A shift throughout the weekend was organized to monitor and support the affected municipalities”, says a statement from MDS on social media.

Medicines

On another front of aid to affected municipalities, the Ministry of Health announced, this Saturday (23), that states or municipalities with a declaration of emergency or public calamity can request the sending of kits of medicines and technicians to monitor local health systems. Support is also provided in the case of a decree recognized by the national Civil Defense.

Each kit It consists of 32 types of medicines and 16 types of supplies (gloves, syringes, bandages, etc.) enough to serve 1,500 people for a month.

Support is provided within the scope of the National Health Surveillance Program for Risks Associated with Disasters (Vigidesastres).

The Ministry of Health also reported that, anticipating calamity situations worsened by climate change, it published an ordinance at the beginning of February that increased the resources allocated to emergencies to R$1.5 billion.

Civil defense

Other federal aid to regions hit by storms is provided by the national Civil Defense. Members of the Disaster Support Group (Gade) went to Rio de Janeiro to help with rescue work and assistance to the victims.

The Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, contacted the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande, to make the teams' work available.