Guardiola’s team clears Stamford Bridge in the second half: 0-1. The Blues hit a post, Haaland in the shade

Three minutes. That’s what Jack Grealish and Ryan Mahrez took to change Chelsea-City, to combine the goal less than 180 seconds after they entered the field in the 60th minute of the second half that brings the champions closer to leaders Arsenal, now 5 points away: assist from the left by the Englishman, winning deflection on the far post by the Algerian. 1-0 City, just enough to conquer Stamford Bridge and understand that the Gunners who are marching towards 100 points, Pep’s words on the eve, are perhaps not so impregnable. Fourth place for Chelsea seems unmissable after this knockout: the Champions League is 10 points ahead, Potter in one fell swoop lost Mount (knocked out before the match) to injury, Sterling and Pulisic, in a team with the infirmary already full. The help from the transfer market (Benoit Badiashile was in the stands, officially the new Chelsea defender taken from Monaco for 38 million euros) is becoming ever more fundamental. See also Head, what silver! She is the first woman on the podium of the World, Olympics and European Championships

The keys — City didn’t charm. First half trying to understand how Guardiola wants to play, who only apparently puts on the “usual team” but which in reality changes everything: Rodri starts as a central defender and advances in the possession phase, Stones must understand action by action if the department the backlog must be 3 or 4. De Bruyne is the man closest to Haaland, dry but still with more goals this season (21) than all of Chelsea, but struggles to find position. Better in the second half, normalized by the changes: first Lewis and Akanji, then Grealish and Mahrez for the decisive move. Then the champions suffered, much and too much. They showed that they are not unbeatable, but also that they have the talent to get out of any situation. Chelsea played better in the first half, with Potter discovering Chukwuemeka, having Koulibaly at Napoli level for the first time and realizing that he can’t do without Zakaria’s energy in the middle of the field. The goal was missing to come back, the one that only came 5 times in the last 8 games. The one that no longer guarantees Aubameyang, replaced without too many ceremonies. Potter is still trying to understand which formation his Chelsea performs best with: the 4-man defense now seems a given, the rest must come quickly because the situation in the table, the current 10th place, is less and less in line with dreams of ownership glory. See also Mexico vs Chile: schedule, where to watch live on TV, streaming, lineups and forecast

The match — Chelsea lost Sterling in the first action, replaced by Aubameyang, and Pulisic before the 20th minute, with Chukwuemeka in his place. However, the best chances were created by the Blues, with Chukwuemeka hitting the post in the 44th minute. The first half was tactically upset by Guardiola’s moves, which City themselves seem to absorb with difficulty in the 45th minute in which none of Pep’s players particularly shine. By inserting Lewis and Akanji for Cancelo and Walker at the start of the second half, Pep re-established some “normality”: City immediately benefited from it, but Aké’s header in the 51st minute hit the crossbar. Guardiola then does another magic: in the 60th minute he inserts Grealish and Mahrez, who unlock the score three minutes later, with the Algerian picking up a perfect assist from the Englishman at the far post. City misses doubling with Haaland, Potter chooses the young line with Hall and Hutchinson to make up for it, 37 years old together, and discovers that he’s right, because in the final he manages to put the champions in difficulty. The goal would have been deserved, but it didn’t arrive. On Sunday we repeat, this time in Etihad and in the 3rd round of the FA Cup. See also Chelsea vs. Real Madrid: Benzema puts the whites close to the semifinals

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 23:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#City #hit #Chelsea #Mahrezs #winning #streak #Arsenal