06/21/2023 – 22:24

The São Paulo City Hall opened a public consultation this Wednesday, the 21st, to include the Liberdade area, in the central region of the capital, in the Open Streets Program. The “Boulevard Liberdade” project foresees the closure of five streets for the exclusive use of pedestrians on Sundays and holidays, between 9am and 10pm.

In addition to improving circulation in the area, the City Hall wants to encourage greater appropriation of space by pedestrians and value local businesses. In a second phase, the project foresees structural improvements to the roads, with the implementation of rain garden beds and the proposal of new crossings (common and elevated) for those who walk there.

Where it is?

The project area – considering the road axis, sidewalks and square – is around 14,500 m² (the size of a football field), and covers stretches of Rua dos Estudantes, Rua Thomaz Gonzaga, Rua dos Aflitos, Rua Américo de Campos (section between Rua Galvão Bueno and Avenida da Liberdade) and Rua Galvão Bueno (with access to ambulances in the section between Rua Américo de Campos and Rua Barão de Iguape).

The plan guarantees, however, the circulation of vehicles in the Leforte Hospital emergency room and excludes from the operation stretches that would prevent access for residents. If approved, the operation should be carried out by the Municipal Secretariat for Sports and Leisure (SEME) and the Subprefecture of Sé.

Why Liberty?

In the project, the Municipal Secretariat for Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL) points out that the delimited stretch “is recognized as a memory of various ethnic groups that played an important role in the construction of the city and in recent decades harbors a great influence of oriental culture, which is a tourist attraction. and, above all, commercial for the region”. Although the neighborhood is greatly remembered for the marks of eastern immigration, from the 1920s, it was formerly home to quilombos and Afro-Brazilian religious brotherhoods (the Glória-Lavapés path), which refer to the cultural influence of the black population in the capital.

Also, according to City Hall, the neighborhood receives about 20,000 tourists on weekends. The volume of pedestrians doubles on weekends, says the SMUL survey.

The roads delimited by the project do not have bus circulation. Traffic, consisting basically of private vehicles or logistics from local traders, is slow on Sundays, when there is more movement of tourists. “We can infer that the difficulty for pedestrians to circulate in the central shopping streets, especially on weekends – when there is an incentive to attend the region with the typical food and handicraft fair – impairs the experience of visitors to the Liberdade neighborhood”, he concluded. the document.

open streets

The Ruas Abertas Program was established in 2016 by then-mayor Fernando Haddad (PT). The law provides for “the temporary or permanent allocation of stretches of public roads, squares and squares for leisure, sports and cultural activities”.

How to participate in the public consultation?

The public consultation, consisting of 13 questions, is open until July 21. Citizens can send their contributions on the Participate+ platform, at link .

