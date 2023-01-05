The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), determined the immediate suspension of the motorcycle travel service offered by Uber in the capital of São Paulo. The measure was announced on Thursday (5.jan.2023), the same day that the platform launched the service in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

In a note sent to Power360, the city hall reported that it suspended Uber Moto because it is not regulated in the municipality. The platform has been notified and should explain the situation.

“The CMUV (Municipal Road Use Committee) will contact the company to request the immediate suspension of the activity, in addition to the necessary clarifications by Uber, since the company did not inform the São Paulo City Hall about the beginning of the operation of this mobility option”says an excerpt from the note.

The service will be suspended in São Paulo until the parties meet to “understanding the dynamics” of the modality and to study if the implantation of the service is viable.

The modality offers a more accessible price to the passenger than the UberX cars, the company’s cheapest travel category. The motorcycle service arrived in Brazil in 2020 and was already present in around 160 Brazilian cities.

Motorcyclists interested in working at Uber must have a CNH (National Driver’s License) type “A” with observation of paid activity, better known by the acronym EAR.

According to Uber, partner motorcyclists must offer a helmet to the passenger. The item must be sanitized at the end of each run. If you prefer, you can also travel with your own helmet.