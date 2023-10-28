Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/28/2023 – 19:50

The City of São Paulo installed mobile fences on the corner of Rua dos Gusmões and Avenida Rio Branco, in the Cracolândia region, on the night of Friday, 27th. According to the Subprefecture of Sé, the measure, which was repeated on the night of this Saturday, 28, seeks to protect people in vulnerable situations, drug addicts and drivers, and is requested by the Public Security Secretariat (SSP). A collision last Sunday, 22, left 16 injured at the scene.

The fences remain only at night, and pedestrians will be advised to use the sidewalks. The City Hall highlighted that the Traffic Engineering Company (CET) adopts traffic light measures, such as the flashing yellow module on the extension of Avenida Rio Branco, so that drivers have free traffic at night.

In the report, the SSP said that the installation of fences aims to “prevent accidents” and “protect those who frequent the flow”. In the note sent to the report, the department listed other actions it promotes to guarantee security in the center of the capital, such as the reinforcement of Operation Impacto-Centro and the inauguration of the new headquarters of the 2nd Company of the 7th Metropolitan Military Police Battalion (BPM/M ), who began serving in the Republic.

Last Sunday, the 22nd, a collision on Avenida Rio Branco, on the corner of Rua dos Gusmões, in the Cracolândia region, in the center of São Paulo, left at least 16 people injured. The SSP said that a 30-year-old man had his belongings stolen at the scene. In an attempt to escape, he ran over people who came upon his car.

A survey carried out by the report based on City Hall mapping shows that the cluster of drug users has settled in at least 11 streets this year alone. The flow decreased at the end of the first semester, but increased again between July and September.

Cracolândia spends the day on Rua dos Protestantes, between Santa Ifigênia and Luz. At night, users return to Rua dos Gusmões, at the intersection with Avenida Rio Branco, one of the busiest stretches of the year, and where the incident occurred. run over.

In addition to pedestrian robberies, many users act as “window breakers”, a type of car theft.