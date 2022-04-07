How about buying a house in southern Italy for just 1 euro? This is what the municipality of Mussomeli, in Sicily, offers to foreigners who wish to move to the small town of 11,000 inhabitants.

The counterpart is for buyers to renovate the houses within three years and maintain them with architectural aspects that refer to the city’s history.

The intention of the project is to restore the historic center of the city, occupying it and supplying the housing deficit that marks the place. The project’s website states that more than 100 homes have already been traded on these terms.

The “Casa 1 euro” project is old, but it was suspended due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and resumed this year.

Despite purchasing a home with virtually no cost, the buyer must bear a number of expenses. In addition to the renovation itself, there are several fees that must be paid: a deposit to the city hall of 5,000 euros valid for three years; local taxes and various bureaucratic expenses that can add up to between 2,500 and 4,000 euros.

“The project is not a joke! The project is managed by the municipality of Mussomeli, which intends to serve as a mediator and guarantor of transactions for the purchase and sale of houses”, says the initiative’s website.

The prefecture also highlights that Mussomeli “is one of the safest cities in Italy. There have been no robberies in years thanks to the video surveillance system and the police forces that control the city.”

In addition, there are some relevant tourist attractions close to the municipality, such as the historic commune of Agrigento, with archaeological sites from Ancient Greece. Mussomeli is also a medieval town that is home to the Manfredi Castle and several historical remnants.

Anyone interested should enter contact the city hall through the project website.

