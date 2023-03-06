About 1,000 people were distributed in 10 public schools; units are released for the resumption of classes

The City Hall of São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, informed this Sunday (March 5, 2023) that the transfers to the local hotel chain of approximately 1,000 people made homeless by the heavy rains that hit the region on February 19 were completed. The information was disclosed in the bulletin of the municipal administration. read the full (626 KB).

People were housed in 10 public schools and have now been taken to around 30 hotels and inns on the southern and central coast of the municipality, where they will continue to receive 3 meals a day. The municipal administration stressed that, with the transfer of the homeless, schools are now free to resume classes.

On Saturday (March 4), the Civil Defense began carrying out Operation Dismantle in the municipality, to investigate the condemned buildings. So far, 70 houses in Vila Sahy, the region that suffered the most damage from the rains, and 9 in the Itatinga neighborhood have been definitively interdicted.

According to the city hall, the number of condemned residences is still inaccurate, since many properties will still be evaluated by the IPA (Institute of Environmental Research). The demolition of houses considered irrecoverable also does not have a starting date.

“The dismantling of condemned residences is considered complex and there is no forecast for its conclusion, since, in many cases, the work will be done manually.”, reports a bulletin released by the city hall.

The municipal administration also informed that, since Thursday (March 2), it has been carrying out earthworks on 3 of the 8 plots indicated to the State government for the construction of houses for the victims of the catastrophe. There are 2 plots of land in Topolândia, measuring 8,900 square meters and 3,500 m²; and 1 in Vila Sahy, with 10,600 m².

“This last one [Vila Sahy]it is a flat and safe area where the Housing and Urban Development Company of the State of São Paulo (CDHU) will implement a housing program for low-income families, aimed at assisting residents of affected risk areas and who have lost their homes. homes in catastrophesaid the city hall.

According to the state government, so far, 65 deaths have been confirmed: 64 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba (SP). 57 bodies have already been identified and released for burial: 21 adult men, 17 adult women and 19 children.

The Secretary of State for Health reported that 4 people are still hospitalized at the HRLN (Regional Hospital of the North Coast), in Caraguatatuba. Their state of health is stable. 19 patients have already been discharged from hospital and 5 were transferred to other hospital units.

With information from Agência Brasil.