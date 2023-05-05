The municipal secretary of Education of Rio, Renan Ferreirinha, was this Thursday (4th) at the City Council of Rio to present the prevention actions adopted in the city’s education network amid the wave of concern after the attacks on schools in São Paulo. Paulo and Santa Catarina. Rio’s public education network has 1,549 schools.

At the meeting with parliamentarians, Ferreirinha presented the actions taken by the Secretariat, such as the creation of a School Safety Management, in January this year, and the recent launch of the Safe School application. The application allows school managers to report cases of violence between students, armed confrontations in the surroundings and provides a button for emergencies.

“It is an extremely innovative tool, so that, very quickly, we can have our protocol, monitoring and support for schools increasingly stronger and more face-to-face”, he evaluated.

The application has a simple and intuitive function and the management team must identify the type of situation identified in the respective school. It is possible to report police operations, theft, robbery and vandalism, violence between students, threat of attack on the school, attack with a firearm, among others.

The representative of the Municipal Guard, inspector Geciel Martins, spoke of the institution’s initiatives to protect schools in recent weeks. He highlighted the work of the special group of school rounds, created in 1998, which today operates in 953 of the 1,549 municipal schools. “It’s work that’s already been going on,” he explained.

According to councilor Célio Lupparelli (PSD), a new meeting is scheduled to take place on the 18th of this month. “At the next meeting we also want to have the presence of the tutelary councils and the private education network”.