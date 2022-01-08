The municipality of Nova Lima (MG) informed that it will levy a fine on Vallourec for an environmental crime due to the overflow of the Pau Branco Mine, the mining company’s dam, which took place this Saturday morning, 8.

In a statement, the Minas Gerais City Hall also stated that it is investigating the degree of environmental impact generated by the incident and is in contact with the mining company to define the necessary actions. “The City Hall will […] to demand, together with the state government, compliance with the Degraded Areas Recovery Plan, since monitoring, monitoring and environmental licensing of mining are attributions of the State’s competence”, said the City Hall in the press release.

Vallourec informed in a note that the high volume of rains in the state in recent days caused the dam, which is close to BR-040, to overflow.

“Due to the excessive rains of the last few days, solid material was transported from the Cachoeirinha pile to the Lisa Dike, located in Nova Lima, causing the dike to overflow. The dike in question is a rainwater containment structure and is therefore not a mining tailings dam,” the company explained. Also according to Vallourec, the dam massif remains intact, with no structural problems

The company informed that it called the competent bodies and is working together with the authorities to minimize the inconveniences that occurred.

According to Via 040, the concessionaire that manages the affected stretch of BR-040, the highway is completely closed at the time of KM 562 because of the material carried by the mining company. Congestion reaches 2 km towards Belo Horizonte.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?