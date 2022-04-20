Angostura, Sinaloa.- Hundreds of Angosturan families are taking advantage of the attractive benefits and economic savings generated by the agreement that the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, agreed to make, in coordination with the Trinitarian Marian Congregation.

Maricela Camacho, director of Social Welfare at the Angostura Town Hall, Recently, a package of more than 36 tons of gray cement and mortar was delivered to families from different communities who acquired the bags they needed for the construction at a very low cost.

The municipal official also explains that thanks to the attractive subsidies granted by the Trinitarian Marian Congregation, Angosturan citizens can access various items such as water tanks of different capacities for the storage of drinking water, cisterns, waterproofing and the most innovative, the connectivity package, that you sewed in acquiring a cell phone chip that throughout the year will have line for unlimited calls and internet service, this for just a single payment of 1,200 pesos a year.

“We, as the Department of Social Welfare, backed at all times by the mayor, Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, and with the great support of the Congregación Mariana Trinitaria, are working hard to integrate the different packages to provide better welfare to the families from Angostura, with good subsidies so that they can acquire the basic necessities they need,” says Maricela Camacho.